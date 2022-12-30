Pembrokeshire's New Year's Eve revellers can expect strong winds and heavy rain as they see in 2023.

BBC Weather forecast that Saturday will be wet and unsettled, with further outbreaks of heavy rain pushing in from the south-west throughout the day and evening.

New Year's Day will start rather cloudy with frequent showers, these falling heavy at times, but it will turn drier with some late sunny spells in the afternoon.

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain for the parts on Carmarthenshire on New Year's Eve.

The Met Office said there could be as much as 10mm (0.39 in) rainfall in an hour, which could result in some surface water flooding.

The warning is in place from midnight until 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

A spokesperson from The Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption.

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.”

Yellow weather warning issued



Heavy rain across parts of southern England and south Wales



New Year's Eve 0000-2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/Ow2VP73daD — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2022

Natural Resources Wales has also issued a number of flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, for river catchments across Wales.

The areas affected by the rain warning are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

