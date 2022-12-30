A 25-year-old mother of two, described by a Judge as ‘a woman possessed in drink’, has been sentenced for fracturing a woman’s cheekbone and eye socket with three solid punches to her face.

Despite not knowing her victim, Yanna Reynolds needlessly lashed out at the woman following a night of heaving drinking in Haverfordwest town centre.

In CCTV footage shown to Swansea Crown Court, Reynolds could be seen walking up to the woman, grab her by the throat, pull her to the ground by her hair and punch her three times to the side of her face.

She then remained on top of the victim until she was pulled off.

The attack took place in Castle Square at around 3am on April 18.

“The victim was dazed and confused and was unable to see out of one of her eyes,” said counsel for the Crown, Dean Pulling.

“The eye became badly swollen and a section of her hair had been pulled out.”

The victim was subsequently x-rayed at Withybush Hospital and was found to have sustained a fracture to her right cheekbone, which required treatment by the facial team at Morriston Hospital.

A further CT scan showed she had a right orbital lower fracture. This, said Dean Pulling, was ‘broken in more than two places’.

A victim personal statement was read out to the court.

“I had to take time off work as a hairdresser as I felt too self-conscious about my appearance and what I consider a deformity to my eye,” said the victim.

“I’m now working as a waitress as I’m no longer confident about myself, I dislike having photographs taken and I no longer socialise.”

Reynolds pleaded guilty to the charge of wounding with intent.

“The only explanation she can give is her excessive alcohol consumption,” said her defence counsel.

“But that still affords her no excuse whatsoever.”

He said his client has no recollection of the attack.

“This behaviour was entirely out of character and it’s clear that she’s mortified by the way she behaved," he added.

"She knows it crosses the custody threshold but this would be hugely detrimental to her two young children, who are aged six and four.”

Imposing sentence, Judge Huw Rees said the trauma sustained by the victim was testimony to the force used by Reynolds.

“You were like a woman possessed in drink,” he said.

“Even through you were strangers to each other, you used repeated punching which was nothing but a disgrace because you were filled up to the gunnels with alcohol. And in the cold light of day, you acknowledge it.”

Reynolds, of Plas Peregrine, Steynton, Milford Haven was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She must carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.