HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Nick - 10 month old, male, Collie. Nick is a very handsome boy who is finding the move here a little unsettling. He appears unsure and sensitive around men but loves women. He is also uncertain about other dogs so we have kennelled him on his own at the moment and will try him with others once he settles. When is he is with people he trusts Nick loves to cuddle and gives the best kisses. Nick needs an adult only home with experienced owners. He is a young boy who in the right hands will be a great dog to share your home with.

Tahoe - three year old female Bulldog cross. Tahoe has had a hard life but is a very sweet and loving dog who is quick to trust and just wants to be loved. She will need help with learning all about house training as she has never lived indoors but already knows how to walk on a lead. Tahoe would be happier as the only dog in the house but can be around other dogs as long as they are calm. If you can offer her a loving, safe and wonderful forever home, please complete her application form so she can be in a lovely warm home full of love and kindness as soon as possible.

David - six year old, male, Cocker Spaniel. David is an absolute gentleman, he's sweet, calm and quiet. He rarely barks and walks lovely on the lead. This sweet old soul is easy to look after, he's great with all dogs, girls and boys, big and small and can be an only dog. David is on heart medication twice a day and easily takes them in some meat. Is there someone out there who can help this dear boy into either a foster or adoptive home, so that he can retire in warmth and comfort?

Ben - nine year old, male, Labrador. Ben is a very handsome fellow who has come from his breeder to find a loving home. This boy is just dreamy! We cannot praise him enough and we hope his stay here in kennels is very short as he absolutely deserves to be in a warm home, snuggled up on a soft bed with someone reminding him what a good boy he is often. Ben is friendly, affectionate and gets on well with other dogs and so can be homed with them as an only dog. This superstar can walk on a lead already but may need some patience to learn about house training and other home skills. Ben is looking for a calm home and a relaxed way of life.

Brooklyn - six years old, female, Labrador. Brooklyn has come to us from a breeder and is very friendly girl who already knows how to walk on a lead but may need to learn about house training. Brooklyn gets on well with other dogs and would be very happy to share her new home with another dog or dogs, in the right circumstances we may consider homing her as an only dog with experienced dog owners and in a home where she was regularly socialised with other dogs. We would also consider homing her with older kind and gentle dog savvy children.