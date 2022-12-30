Drop-in nasal spray flu vaccination clinics for children aged two to three years old (on 31 August 2022) are being held at vaccination centres across west Wales this week.

With winter illnesses now circulating, Hywel Dda Health Board says it is important that parents ensure their child has received their safe and effective nasal spray flu vaccine.

Dr Joanne McCarthy, deputy director of public health for the health board, said: “Anyone can get flu, but children have the highest rate of infection, and it can be serious for them.

“Catching flu can increase the chance of becoming severely unwell with secondary infections and complications can include bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections.

“There is also evidence to suggest that the nasal flu vaccine may help to reduce the rate of Strep A infections in children.

“Vaccination makes it far less likely your child will be severely ill or need hospitalisation should they catch flu this winter and we hope these drop-in sessions help parents to access the vaccine for their child.”

If children need their nasal spray flu vaccination, drop into the nearest centre:

Aberystwyth MVC (Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, SY23 3AS) – 12pm to 6pm, Friday 6 January 2023

Carmarthen MVC (Y Gamfa Wen, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, SA31 3EP) - 12pm to 6pm, Friday 6 January 2023

Cwm Cou MVC (Ysgol Trewen, SA38 9PE) – 10am to 3pm, Saturday 7 January 2023

Haverfordwest MVC (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE) – 12pm to 6pm, Thursday 5 January 2023

Llanelli MVC (Dafen Industrial Estate, SA14 8QW) - 12pm to 6pm, Thursday 5 January 2023

As long as a child doesn’t have a high temperature, they can receive their flu vaccination, even if they have a cold or other minor illness.

Post-vaccination side effects may include getting a temperature, feeling tired, a headache, aching muscles or a reduced appetite for a day or two.

The nasal spray may cause a runny or blocked nose, but this usually lasts only a couple of days. Other reactions are less common.