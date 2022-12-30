Haverfordwest's Christmas Eve parkrun saw a total of 79 runners and an abundance of volunteers at the town's Racecourse (Public Park) Trust.

Run director, Jonathan Twigg said visitors came from across the UK to take part in the festive event, including London, Bedford, Oxford, Twickenham, Plymouth, Lake District and Inverness.

"They only turned up for the mince pies provided by Goldcrest District Girl Guides," joked Jonathan. Thanking the Guides for their contribution to the event.

Fancy dress was to the fore and, as expected, Santa was on hand to cheer the runners across the line.

Runners get on their marks at Haverfordwest's festive parkrun (Image: Jonathan Twigg)

This weekend, Haverfordwest parkrun will be hosting events on New Years Eve (Saturday, December 31) and New Years Day (Sunday, January 1), both starting at 9am.

Jonathan added: "In setting yourself a resolution, there can be no better way than to see out the old and bring in the new than taking part in the Haverfordwest parkrun - in the words of Frank Sinatra, 'the best is yet to come'."

For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk/haverfordwest/

