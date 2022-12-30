A 17-year-old youth has been arrested after an incident in Pembroke Dock last night, Thursday December 29, which resulted in eight vehicles being damaged.

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to investigate the incident, which took place in the town's Meyrick Street at around 8.30pm.

A police spokesperson said that officers were called to the area "to reports of a male causing a disturbance in an eatery in the street, and then continuing to cause problems once outside."

The spokesperson added: "Officers attended immediately, and found that eight vehicles in the street had been damaged.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene and conveyed to police custody. The investigation is ongoing."