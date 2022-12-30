His passion for the Pembrokeshire sporting scene knows no bounds, and his prowess as a fundraiser over many decades would be hard to match.

So the news that Bill Carne has become the county’s first recipient of a King’s New Year Honour for his services to sport and charity in Pembrokeshire will be received with delight from those whose lives have been touched by the results of his enthusiasm and drive.

“I’m very honoured and very proud, but there really are lots of people who have done far more,” said Bill, who lives in Treffgarne and has been honoured with the British Enpire Medal (BEM).

The 75-year-old is still a regular voice of sporting authority on local radio and via the popular website Pembrokeshiresport.co.uk which he runs with Gordon Thomas, and wrote prolifically for local newspapers, including the Western Telegraph, for many years.

Bill started fundraising for local charities when he was an English teacher at Milford Haven School, a post he held from 1973 to 2005.

It’s estimated that over the years he has raised approaching a six-figure sum for local good causes – with the fundraiser closest to his heart being the appeal he launched to buy a new wheelchair for young Pembrokeshire boccia star Jacob Thomas.

“We raised £17,000 for Jacob, that’s how much he meant to me,” said Bill. “I just called in every favour that everyone owed me, and the money poured in from everywhere.

“Watching Jacob rolling out in his wheelchair at the London Paralympics in 2012 was one of my top three sporting moments – along with seeing Roger Federer playing on the Centre Court at Wimbledon and watching the New Zealand rugby team for the first time at the National Stadium.

Bill is pictured with Jacob Thomas and the young sporting star's dad, Mike, at a Sport Pembrokeshire awards ceremony. (Image: Sport Pembrokeshire)

“Jacob was a lovely, lovely boy and it was a very sad time for me when he died in 2020 at the age of 25. Even now I get choked up just thinking about him.”

Bill’s main aim throughout his career has been ‘to show Pembrokeshire sport in a good light’ and to champion positive causes, particularly disability sports.

His enormous support to sporting events and activities spans being a speaker, a Master of Ceremonies and an organiser.

And over the years he reckons he has been quizmaster for just about every charity in Pembrokeshire, helping to raise many thousands of pounds in the process and always with the support of his wife Marilyn, who he described as ‘the wind beneath my wings’.

He is an honorary life member of Haverfordwest Cricket Cl;ub and Pembrokeshire Amateur Boxing Club, has previously been secretary of Pembrokeshire Sports Development and is a trustee of the Haverfordwest Racecourse Public Parks.

The Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, said: “I am inspired by the invaluable work of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the New Year Honours List.

“It is fantastic to see Welsh recipients from a wide range of backgrounds being recognised. I am thrilled that their commitment to their communities, sport and health services has been commended.

“I would like to congratulate all recipients being honoured and thank them for their incredible work.”