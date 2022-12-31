The village of Saundersfoot's spectacular fireworks display to welcome in 2023 is to be 'pet-friendly' for the first time.

The fireworks in the display - which is being sponsored by Saundersfoot Community Council - will 'have a quieter bang', said Visit Saundersfoot on Facebook.

The fireworks will be set off from the harbour point at midnight, so spectators are being advised that the best view will be from the harbour decking.

The RSPCA is asking people to use lower-noise fireworks for displays this fstive season, with pet owners urged to plan ahead with actions such as sound-proofing and the provision of safe enclosures.

Twelve hours later, the village will once again be seeing in the new year with the 37th Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim.

A park and ride service will be in operation to ease parking pressure on the village.

