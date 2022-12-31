Police are appealing for information regarding a Boxing Day incident outside a popular Pembrokeshire pub.

Officers say that an incident occurred outside the Farmers Arms pub in St Davids during the evening of December 26.

Anybody with any information that could help police with this investigation should get in contact quoting reference: DP-20221227-021.

You can contact the police by ringing 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or via this link.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit the website.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.