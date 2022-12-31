A New Year’s Day porpoise watch has been postponed until Monday, in the hope of calmer conditions.

Pembrokeshire conservation charity, Sea Trust, will hold its annual Porpoise Picnic at Strumble Head observatory at 2pm on January 2, finishing at 3.30pm.

The watch usually takes place on New Year’s Day but has been postponed 24 hours due to forecast bad weather.

Sea Trust, which is based in Goodwick’s Ocean Lab, will have been running for two decades in 2023.

During this time Sea Trust has recorded more Minke whales in the Irish Sea, more Risso’s dolphins, more common dolphins, more porpoises and quite a few bottlenose dolphins.

The charity has contributed over 90 per cent of all the offshore cetacean records held by the West Wales Biodiversity Record Centre and the National Biodiversity Network.

This is due to its work of the last two decades; recording cetaceans all year round thanks to its hard-working staff, interns and volunteers.

Sea Trust will start the 2023 celebrations with the Porpoise Picnic. Participants are advised to bring binoculars, warm clothes, hot drinks “Come and join us and be a part of our history,” said the charity’s founder Cliff Benson.