A Pembrokeshire New Year’s Eve street party is expecting thousands of revellers, as wristbands that allow people into the event have sold out.

Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street party will make a welcome return in the town’s Square this evening, December 31.

This year tribute band This is Queen headlines and will sing party-goers into the New Year, with Pembrokeshire band Honey Fungus as support.

Most of the businesses on the Square will stay open late to serve food and drink.

The Winter Wonderland in the town hall will be open, to children young and old, from 3pm to 10pm. Entry will be free of charge with a wristband.

This is the first Fishguard New Year’s Eve street party since lockdown.

The party, which is constantly ranked among the best in the UK, was cancelled in 2020 due to the national lockdown and then again in 2021 amid growing fears over the Covid Omicron variant.

There were also fears that the party would have to change venue after the multi-million-pound reconfiguration of the town square and addition of street furniture.

However, the organisers have managed to reconfigure the party site on the square and the stage has been repositioned between the Popty café and JT at the Abergwaun.

This year the organisers have made wristbands mandatory for entry after 8pm due to legislation and health and safety regulations.

The wristbands will allow revellers access to the venues in the vicinity of the Square and will be checked and clicked in at pinch points.

Yesterday (Friday) the organisers sold out of wristbands, although they say that a ‘handful’ of bands are left in the Royal Oak pub.

If you haven’t got a wristband you will still be able to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display, sponsored by Stena, which can be seen from vantage points in both Fishguard and Goodwick and the wider area.

For more information visit www.fishguardnye.co.uk or Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street Party on Facebook.