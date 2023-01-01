Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary which saw the theft of a large quantity of power tools and accessories.

More than 20 items were stolen in the burglary which took place at around midnight on Friday December 30 in the A487 Keeston area, north of Haverfordwest.

Officers are seeking information about any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area around that time.

Items stolen were: a Stihl strimmer, two Makita impact guns, a battery charger, two Makita impact screw guns, two Makita battery drills, 10 Makita batteries, a Hilti socket set, a Makita circular saw battery, a Stihl electric saw, a Makita drill piece set, a brand new set of ratchet spanners, a new set of spanners, a Stihl chainsaw and a Makita radio.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers, quoting DPP/1436/30/12/2022/02/C.