More than 300 arrests for drug-driving and drink-driving were made by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in 2022.
The officers from Dyfed-Powys Police also seized over 4kg controlled drugs.
There were 27 drug-drive arrests and 11 drink-drive arrests in December alone, with the officers also dealing with 19 uninsured vehicles.
