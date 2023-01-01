With the New Year now having arrived many families might be preparing for when school holidays are taking place, so any trips away can be planned accordingly.
If you want to start preparing for your family’s spring, summer and winter breaks then you’re going to need to know when those windows of opportunity are.
That’s why we’ve gathered together all of the key dates for when youngsters will be off school, including bank holidays, just in case you want to squeeze in a sneaky long weekend somewhere.
England school holidays
Terms and Holidays 2022/23
Break between Term 3 and 4: February 13-17, 2023
Easter break: April 3-14, 2023
May break: May 29 to June 2, 2023
Summer break: July 21 to August 31, 2023
Terms and Holidays 2023/24
Autumn half-term: October 23-27, 2023
Christmas break: December 18, 2023 to January 1, 2024
Wales school holidays
Terms and Holidays 2022/23
February break: February 20-24, 2023
Easter break: March 31 to April 17, 2023
May break: May 29 to June 2, 2023
Summer break: July 21 to September 1, 2023
Terms and Holidays 2023/24
Autumn half-term: October 30 to November 3, 2023
Christmas break: December 22, 2023 to January 8, 2024
Exact school holiday dates vary slightly from council to council, so check your local council website for that.
UK Bank holidays 2023
January 2 - New Year's Day (substitute day)
April 7 - Good Friday
April 10 - Easter Monday
May 1 - Early May bank holiday
May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III
May 29 - Spring bank holiday
August 28 - Summer bank holiday
December 25 - Christmas Day
December 26 - Boxing Day
