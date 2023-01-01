With the New Year now having arrived many families might be preparing for when school holidays are taking place, so any trips away can be planned accordingly.

If you want to start preparing for your family’s spring, summer and winter breaks then you’re going to need to know when those windows of opportunity are.

That’s why we’ve gathered together all of the key dates for when youngsters will be off school, including bank holidays, just in case you want to squeeze in a sneaky long weekend somewhere.

School holidays might vary slightly depending on the region (Image: PA)

England school holidays

Terms and Holidays 2022/23

Break between Term 3 and 4: February 13-17, 2023

Easter break: April 3-14, 2023

May break: May 29 to June 2, 2023

Summer break: July 21 to August 31, 2023

Terms and Holidays 2023/24

Autumn half-term: October 23-27, 2023

Christmas break: December 18, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Christmas break dates are different between England and Wales (Image: PA)

Wales school holidays

Terms and Holidays 2022/23

February break: February 20-24, 2023

Easter break: March 31 to April 17, 2023

May break: May 29 to June 2, 2023

Summer break: July 21 to September 1, 2023

Terms and Holidays 2023/24

Autumn half-term: October 30 to November 3, 2023

Christmas break: December 22, 2023 to January 8, 2024

Exact school holiday dates vary slightly from council to council, so check your local council website for that.

UK Bank holidays 2023

January 2 - New Year's Day (substitute day)

April 7 - Good Friday

April 10 - Easter Monday

May 1 - Early May bank holiday

May 8 - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

May 29 - Spring bank holiday

August 28 - Summer bank holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day