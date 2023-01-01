The McDonald's menu we currently know and love is set to see some significant changes in the new year as items are dropped from the beloved Christmas menu and a new burger appears.

Lovers of the famous McPlant will be rushing to McDonald's, as a new version will be added to the menu, the Double McPlant!

McDonald's menu changes this week

The McPlant, which took over three years to develop, features a patty co-created with Beyond Meat® and has already proved wildly successful with customers since its launch in September 2021.

Double McPlant (Image: McDonald's)

With the Double McPlant arriving in stores on January 4, customers can enjoy two Beyond Meat® patties, a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, the ultimate vegan sandwich sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices.

It is vegan-certified and cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches, using dedicated utensils.

However, the arrival of the Double McPlant signals the end of the Christmas menu, with these items leaving the menu on January 4.

This means that McDonald's will no longer be serving the Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, the Cheese Melt Dippers, the Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox, the Celebrations McFlurry or the Festive Pie.

Full list of items leaving McDonald's menu

Big Tasty

Big Tasty with Bacon

Cheese Melt Dippers

Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox

Celebrations McFlurry

Festive Pie

Head to Mcdonald's on January 4 to get your hands on the new Double McPlant.