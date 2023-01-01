The official tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on New Year's Eve has left many Brits 'in tears'.

The annual fireworks display in London showed support to Ukraine and paid an emotional tribute to the country's longest-reigning monarch as it bid farewell to 2022.

More than 100,000 people came together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in a new year.

With the theme of "love and unity", the sold-out show featured drones spelling out a heartfelt message to the rest of the world - "2023 with love from London".

New Year's Eve tribute to the Queen leaves Brits 'in tears'





12,000 fireworks lit up the night sky as the display commended the Queen's life and legacy.

The moving display featured a voice recording from the Queen herself as well as a recording from Dame Judi Dench.

Onlookers also had the chance to reflect on some of the highs of the year including England's Lionesses' Euro win at Wembley.

The 50th anniversary of London's Pride was also marked with a moving message from Peter Tatchell from the Gay Liberation Front.

The historic display also looked forward to 2023 as it honoured the new King ahead of his Coronation ceremony later this year.

Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra and tracks from Calvin Harris, Stormzy. Dua Lipa. Dave, Cher and Rhianna provided a fitting soundtrack to the show.

The heartfelt traditionally concluded with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

The crowd and viewers at home have flooded social media with praise for the tribute.

One fan wrote alongside a heartbreak emoji:"Whoever designed this is a genius how fitting and emotional was it. Another love."

A second user chimed in:"When the queen coin turned into Charles shredded my heart".

A third person added:"We all went silent when this moment came on."

While a fourth commented:"When they started playing another love I started crying and on the first day of the new year but here's to a great new year."