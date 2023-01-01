Owners of e-scooters are being reminded by police of the rules governing their use in Wales.

Although the scooters are growing in popularity and use, t is currently illegal to use them on public roads, pavements or cycle paths in Wales.

The only place to legally ride an e-scooter is on private land with the permission of the landowner – everywhere else it is against the law.

Anyone considering using an e-scooter on public roads, pavements or cycle paths risk being issued with a £300 fine, six penalty points on their driving licence and having the e-scooter seized.

Additionally, for any driver or motorcyclist that has passed their driving test in the last two years it could result in a driving disqualification and the need to re-take both the theory and practical driving test.

Trials of rental e-scooters are taking place in some parts of England, but they should only be used within the local area hosting the trial.

Chief Inspector Chris Neve, Specialist Operations Department, said: “I would remind anyone considering purchasing an e-scooter, or anyone who has purchased one, that it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements or cycle paths.

"Their speed and silence can pose a significant danger to other road users and pedestrian safety, especially vulnerable pedestrians.”