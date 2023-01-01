A record 2,067 brave bathers have welcomed in the new year in style as they braved icy waters, watched by thousands of spectators, for the 37th annual Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim.

The charitable event just gets bigger and better – and as the gathered masses prepared for the big event they were entertained by the dancers from Cast & Crew Performing Arts School who provided the warm-up, whilst the crowd contributed a powerful rendition of Rockin' All Over the World’.

Going bananas on the beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There was also a tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II from bagpiper Michael Kelly, which was followed by a round of applause from the huge crowd.

Santa in the surf with festive friends. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The swim countdown was initiated by birthday girl Eliza Wood and at noon the swimmers were sent down the sands by a firework launch courtesy of Westcoast Fireworks.

Swim mascot Charlie Shivers kept the crowds in order. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The swimmers did not disappoint on the fancy dress front, with a gaggle of blue macaws, a family of penguins, Bo Peep and her sheep and Cleopatra all taking to the waves.

Head over heels with joy! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Saundersfoot Festivities chairman Martyn Williams said: "The village and wider community has done us proud again.

"We could not have conceived 38 years ago we would be here now hosting such a major event."

Happy smiles despite the cold. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"Our driving force as always is the huge number of fantastic causes that benefit.

"Thirty-eight years on, and this event is getting bigger and better with thousands of pounds raised for charity.

Come on in, the water's lovely! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"The people from Saundersfoot, the surrounding areas and even further a field have come out in force to support this marvellous event despite the weather".

The sea was a stage for some super costumes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The swim is sponsored by Powells Cottage Holidays, Royal Oak, Club Cymru, Apparel Sourcing Agency, Scaffold 2000, Sunnyvale Holiday Park, Mike Wealleans PVCu Specialist, Elston Construction, Broughton Leisure Ltd, Neil Finlay Cars, Team Littlefoot, The Silver Lily, Lewis, Lewis Solicitors, 1 Formula Fitness, Folly Farm, Simon Fussell & Son, Harbwr Bar & Kitchen, Taf Valley Coaches, Sue’s Pantry, Caldey Construction and Finla.

Braving the waves two by two. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

For further information about the swim, see www.saundersfootnyds.co.uk, or follow Charlie Shivers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CharlieShivers