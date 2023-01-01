The Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim has been absent for two oyears because of the pandemic.

But it returned to the beach in record-breaking style today for the 37th event.

Thousands of spectators enjoyed a singing and dancing warm-up to the swim, which got underway at noon.

And they then were treated to the sight - and sound - of 2.067 brave bathers dashing into the chilly sea.

Record-breaking Saundersfoot swim welcomes 2023 in style

Watch the video of thr swim start below.