A WELSH writer and performer will be heading to Pembrokeshire with a new show in March.

Shôn Dale-Jones will bring his warm-hearted comic storytelling to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre under the form of new show Still Floating.

Still Floating is about love and resilience and is a funny, uplifting and moving story from the two-time Fringe First winner which makes the real and unreal fit together.

It came about after Mr Dale-Jones was given a suggestion to remount his 2006 show Floating about the Isle of Anglesey floating away from mainland Britain – but he isn’t sure what the world needs right now.

Mr Dale-Jones has presented his work across the UK, Europe, USA, Canada and Australia and has been awarded the Best Scripted Comedy Drama at the BBC Radio Awards.

Shôn Dale-Jones will bring Still Floating to the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646695267.