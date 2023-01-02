A DRIVER has been fined after being caught using his phone behind the wheel.

Aaron Harries, 24, of Park Road, Tenby, was found guilty of using a mobile phone while driving by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 14.

He was caught on May 27 using his phone behind the wheel of a Citroen Berlingo on the Milton-Cosheston road.

He was fined £220, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.