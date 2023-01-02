Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has been named as one of the best family-friendly hiking spots in the UK.

The Coast National Park is, according to Millets, the second-best family friendly hiking spot in the UK, coming in behind New Forest National Park.

Millets took a number of factors when coming up with their data, including reviews on Trip Advisor, the average length of the walks in the area, the nearest beaches, facilities and child friendly restaurants. They also looked at the average temperatures and number of visitors.

Speaking on Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Millets said: “With over 600 miles of public footpaths, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of the best places in the UK to go walking as a family.

“The coastal national park is characterised by cliffs, wildlife and spring flowers, perfect to experience with children.”

The research stated that 49 per cent of the walks in the national park are less than 10km in length, meaning a suitable distance for children to walk. Millets highlighted Foel Eryr as a walk that is great for kids.

They said it takes 34 minutes to complete and is an easy-to-follow walk and features the Bronze Age burial cairn at the top as well as stunning views over the Preseli Hills.

Over a quarter of the walks in the national park are child-friendly according to the research and there are 95 family-friendly campsites.

The research also states that 62 per cent of all restaurants in Pembrokeshire are child friendly.

You can read more about Millet’s research here: https://www.millets.co.uk/blog/family-friendly-hiking-spots-2022