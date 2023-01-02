Haverfordwest County's hopes of a top six finish were shattered as they had to settle for just one point from their festive double-header against Cymry Premier relegation battlers Pontypridd Town.

Home skipper Clayton Green struck a 96th minute winner at USW Sport Park to sentence the Bluebirds to a 3-2 defeat on Boxing Day, and it needed a stoppage time leveller from Ioan Evans to snatch a 1-1 draw at Bridge Meadow on New Year's Eve.

With two games to go until the league split, against The New Saints and Caernarfon Town, the Bluebirds are five points adrift of sixth-placed Penybont, who have four games still to play this month.

Battling Pontypridd had taken the spoils in a five-goal thriller on Boxing Day, with Green slotting home the winner from outside the box, after latching on to keeper Lee Idzi’s whose poor clearance.

It had been a promising start from Haverfordwest, who opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Lee Jenkins headed the ball into the path of Jack Wilson to expertly fire home at the far post.

The Dragons hit back to lead at the half-time break, however, after Jordan Knott’s free kick was headed on by Ben Ahmun, and Joe Evans beat Idzi with a great strike to equalise on 34 minutes.

Minutes later central defender David Vincent beat visiting keeper Idzi with a header to give the Dragons a slender 2-1 interval lead after a finely-balanced opening half.

The Bluebirds kept their composure and deservedly levelled matters from the penalty spot on 74 minutes when Jordan Davies kept his cool to beat keeper Ashley Morris, diving to his right.

A share of the spoils may have been a fair outcome, but Tony Pennock’s men suffered stoppage time heartbreak as Idzi’s mistake led to Green taking his chance to score the winner.

The two sides met again at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium in the final game of 2022, with the Bluebirds needing a win to keep their top six aspirations alive.

In slippery conditions there was nothing to separate the sides in a goalless first half, with the Bluebirds boosted by the return of Jazz Richards, skipper Dylan Rees and Elliot Scotcher, whilst Zac Jones replaced Lee Idzi in the home goal.

Keeper Jones spilled an awkward by-line cross which Dragons’ skipper Clayton Green pounced on from inside the six-yard box to open the scoring, and it needed a stoppage time equaliser from Evans to salvage a point for the Bluebirds.

Evans struck an accurate free kick from outside the box and visiting keeper Ashley Morris parried the ball into the net to earn the home side a point from what had been two keenly contest matches against resilient opposition.

GÔL | Evans | 90'



Moment i'w anghofio i Morris yn y gôl wrth i gic rhydd hwyr Evans ddarganfod y rhwyd i achub pwynt i'r tîm cartref!



Canlyniad: @HaverfordwestFC 1-1 @PontyUnitedM #JDCymruPremier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mqq2g1E0XW — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) December 31, 2022

Next up for Tony Pennock’s men is a tough trip to face Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints on Saturday, 7 January, before the first phase of their season finishes with a home match against Connah’s Quay on 21 January.