HERE are the drivers who were in court recently after being caught speeding on Pembrokeshire roads.

Rory Ferris, 31, of Woodlands Park, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.

He was caught on May 23 doing 56mph in a Renault Truck on the A478 near Ryelands, Begelly, where the limit is 40mph. He was fined £400, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £40 surcharge and £90 costs.

Andrew Grimshaw, 51, of Queens Court, Narberth, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.

He was caught on May 24 doing 48mph in a Mercedes Vito on the A477 Trunk Road in Milton Village where the limit is 40mph. He was fined £40, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kirsty Peniket, of Templeton, Narberth, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.

Peniket was caught on May 23 doing 46mph in a Land Rover Range Rover Sport on the A478 near Ryelands where the limit is 40mph. Peniket was fined £130, given three points on their licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Nathan Peter Evans, 42, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.

He was caught on May 23 doing 39mph in a Vauxhall Movano at Stepaside, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £160, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.