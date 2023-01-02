AN application has been submitted to repair a mooring dolphin at Pembroke Dock ferry terminal

The application was submitted to Natural Resources Wales, and published in the Western Telegraph's public notices sectionon December 28.

It comes after an incident in February last year where a ferry collided with Dolphin U, one of the mooring dolphins at the terminal.

The application states that the monopile is permanently bent and Milford Haven Port Authority investigations found that it would need to be replaced.

The works to replace the mooring dolphin – if approved – would be carried out by Milford Haven Port Authority.

The new mooring dolphin – which the port authority says needs to be done to ensure safe continuation of the mooring of the ferries – will be 2.1metres in diameter and will be placed directly to the east of the damaged dolphin.

It will be carried out in one of two ways – using a rock socket method or an under ream and driven piling method.

There will also be fenders and a new walkway installed and the existing dolphin will be cut at seabed level.

It is believed that the works will cost around £2m to complete and should take around six weeks.

The port authority has applied for a marine licence for marine works with the aim of the licence being valid between March and December 2023.

The application and all the details can be viewed at https://publicregister.naturalresources.wales/ by searching for the reference CML2270.

The application can also be viewed at Pembroke Dock Town Council Office, 28 Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock.

Any representations relating to the application should be made in writing to Marine Licensing Team, Cardiff Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, 29 Newport Road, Cambria House, Cardiff, CF24 0TP or by emailing marinelicensing@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk quoting the reference CML2270 before January 25.