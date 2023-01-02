A Pembrokeshire location which is home to hibernating bats has been declared a site of special scientific interest.

Natural Resources Wales placed a public notice in the December 28 edition of the Western Telegraph stating that the body considers the site of Scoveston Fort to be a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The site is located two kilometres northwest of Neyland and covers an area of 6.35 hectares, with a grid reference of SM944066.

Scoveston Fort has been given the SSSI staus due to its population of hibernating greater horseshoe bats, known as Rhinolophus ferrumequinum.

Under the SSSI, any owners and occupiers of land in the area must notify Natural Resources Wales of any operations which may damage the special interest of the site.

Any who fail to do so may constitute an offence.

Full details of the notification including a map, site description and list of potentially damaging operations can be obtained by emailing pembsdistrictteam@cyfoethnaturiolcymru.gov.uk or by writing to Pembrokeshire Environment Team, Natural Resources Wales, Llys Afon (Hawthorn Rise), Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2BQ.