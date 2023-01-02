A midwinter spring clean ensured that Marloes Sands was left in good, clean condition for the start of 2023.

Marloes and St Brides Community Council has thanked the volunteers who took part in clearing the beach, filling a large haul of Keep Wales Tidy sacks.

"The community of Marloes is very grateful to all those who made our 2022 Marloes Sands Midwinter Beach Clean such a success," said a spokesperson.

"An estimated 50 volunteers of all ages took part, with some people out for an afternoon walk joining in on the spur of the moment.

"The total haul, equivalent to 60 large red Keep Wales Tidy sacks, included really awkward items such as an empty oil drum; as always, fishing industry pollution (discarded rope and nets) accounted for most of the haul.

"It’s a pity that when we gather such a huge quantity of plastic so quickly there isn't the time or daylight to sort any for recycling; fortunately we can rely on Pembrokeshire County Council to collect the “stash” promptly for correct disposal."

The long haul from the south end of Marloes Sands (Image: Newsquest)

The total gathering awaiting collection by Pembrokeshire County Council from Marloes Sands car park entrance. (Image: Newsquest)