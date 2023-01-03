MORE than £17,000 has been detained from a Cardigan resident for a further six months.
On December 20, Llanelli Magistrates Court allowed Dyfed-Powys Police to keep hold of £17,382.50 for a further six months.
The money was seized from Daniel Lee Drabble, 35, of Ffynnoncyff Farm, Ferwig, on June 22, 2022, after officers raided a flat at the farm just outside Cardigan.
They are reported to have found 224.6g of cannabis resin alongside the money and weighing scales, mobile phones, herbal cannabis as well as numerous deposits of cash.
Dyfed-Powys Police is able to retain the amount for a further six months under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
