Haverfordwest police are appealing for information an attempted burglary which occurred in Market Street on Christmas Eve.

The incident is believed to have happened between 10.45pm and 11.30pm.

"Officers in Haverfordwest are investigating an attempted burglary where unknown persons have attempted to break into a building with scaffolding in Market Street," said a police statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting DPP/0737/24/12/2022/02/C.

Meanwhile officers are also appealing for information following damage to a building on Quay Street, Haverfordwest.

That incident occurred sometime between October 26 2022 and 1 November 2022.

"Unknown persons caused damage to a building in Quay Street. The front door to the building has been forced in and window panes have been smashed along with damage to a brick wall," said a statement.

Anyone with information on that incident should Quote reference DPP/0381/01/11/2022/02/C

The front door to the building has been forced in and window panes have been smashed along with damage to a brick wall.

Dyfed-Powys Police can also be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.