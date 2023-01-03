A Neyland man has appeared before magistrates after hurling abuse at passers-by in Castle Square, Haverfordwest, and giving them an obscene finger gesture.

Admitting the charge of being drunk and disorderly before Haverfordwest magistrates was Robert Parker, 39, of Charles Street, Neyland.

The incident took place on November 8 when police officers on patrol in the town centre observed Parker sitting on a seat in the square.

“He was swearing and telling people to **** off,” said Crown Prosecutor Lucy Mansfield.

“The officers attempted to reason with him but he then started giving the finger to members of the public who were walking past.”

Parker was arrested and conveyed to the police station where a search revealed he was in possession of two grammes of cannabis.

Crown Prosecutor Lucy Mansfield informed magistrates that during a previous incident on July 10, Parker was found to be in possession of 0.9 grammes of cannabis. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

After listening to the evidence Parker was fined £80. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the drugs.