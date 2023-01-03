A Haverfordwest couple has appeared before magistrates charged with causing the ill treatment and unnecessary suffering of their two six-year-old children.

A 31-year-old woman and her 42-year-old male partner both pleaded guilty to the offence when they appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday).

The couple cannot be named for legal reasons.

Magistrates heard that on the afternoon of July 4, 2022, both defendants were in the garden of their home in Haverfordwest town centre.

Their two children, who were aged six, had returned home from school and were being looked after by the adults.

“But the adults were very drunk and were in no fit state to look after them,” said Crown Prosecutor, Nia James.

“The female defendant was in the hot tub, and one of the children become extremely anxious for her safety because of her high level of intoxication.”

Ms James went on to say that the Crown Prosecution Service is also in possession of photographs which convey that the condition of the interior of the couple's property was inappropriate for young children. No details were given concerning the nature of the inappropriateness.

However solicitor Tom Lloyd, who represented both defendants, confirmed that his clients had both fully co-operated with the agencies which have been involved in the case.

“As a result, the house is now in a fit state,” he said.

Following a request from the probation service, the matter was adjourned until February 1.

Both defendants were released on conditional bail, the conditions being that they have no contact with the two children; that they have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 and that they do no contact the children’s primary school.