A sports reporter and a parish clerk were among the Pembrokeshire people who were awarded special New Year's honours for their outstanding contributions to their community.

Bill Carne, who lives in Treffgarne, a well known ambassador of local sport in the community, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to sport and charity.

The 75-year-old is still a regular voice of sporting authority on local radio and via his Pembrokeshire Sport website, and wrote prolifically for local newspapers, including the Western Telegraph.

“I’m very honoured and very proud, but there really are lots of people who have done far more,” said Bill, who has raised approaching a six-figure sum for local good causes.

Yvonne Clare Evans, lately parish clerk of Marloes and St Brides Community Council, also received a BEM honour for voluntary services to the community in Pembrokeshire.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “I am inspired by the invaluable work of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the New Year Honours List.

“It is fantastic to see Welsh recipients from a wide range of backgrounds being recognised. I am thrilled that their commitment to their communities, sport and health services has been commended.

“I would like to congratulate all recipients being honoured and thank them for their incredible work.”

READ MORE

The New Year Honours List for 2023 recognised the achievements and service of many extraordinary people across west Wales.

Recipients have been awarded for their contributions in many areas, including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

Carmarthenshire's Euryl Howells, senior chaplain at Hywel Dda University Health Board, also received a BEM for services to the Chaplaincy in NHS Wales.

An Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal was awarded to James Richard John Furse of Llechryd, Ceredigion, lately non-executive director of National Savings and Investments for public service.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) was awarded to Katherine Margaret Fay Francis, of New Quay, Ceredigion, for services to the Welsh Food and Drink Industry.