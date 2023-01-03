PEMBROKE’S Octopush team had a fantastic 2022 which saw them retain the title following last month’s Welsh National Octopush Championship success.

Pembroke A were successful in defending their championship against Pembroke B, Cardiff & Newport and Llwchwr as well as guest team Bristol.

The 46th Welsh National Octopush Championship was held on Sunday, December 11 at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre and saw Pembroke A beat Llwchwr 9-0 to clinch the title.

Pembroke Octopush Club after winning the Welsh National Octopush Championship. Picture: Pembroke Octopush Club (Image: Pembroke Octopush Club)

The win means that the team won their 12th championship, closing in on Llwchwr’s 13 wins.

Pembroke B cam in third place for the second year in a row.

Pembroke Octopush Club thanks the visiting clubs for making the championship a success and to Dan Johnson from Underwater Hockey Wales for organising the event.

The championship win comes just two months after the club took part in the UK National Nautilus Competition at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre on October 16.

MORE NEWS:

During the tournament, Pembroke beat Plymouth 5-3, lost 3-2 to Southsea B but then beat Yorkshire B 5-0 and Orkney 5-1, however, they lost 5-2 to Dunstable. The latter two teams being those who were relegated from Division 1 to Pembroke’s Division 2.

The final game saw Pembroke beat Bournemouth & Southampton 7-1. Dunstable went on to bear Orkney which meant that Pembroke were promoted to Division 1 after finishing in the silver medal place.

Pembroke Octopush Club's Nautilus 2022 silver medallists. Picture: Pembroke Octopush Club (Image: Pembroke Octopush Club)

Nick Barnett, Pembroke’s captain, said: “I am so proud of the team and today’s performances. Although we’ve got some amazing individual players, octopush is a team sport and it’s because of the team working together that we’ve got this result.

“This is the best result Pembroke Octopush Club has ever achieved! I am stoked for all the players, past and present, who’ve been a part of the journey from the lowest division to the top division. Not bad for a little town in South Wales!”

Pembroke will now join the top seven teams in the UK for Nautilus 2023 and will be joining the top 24 teams to play at the National Qualifiers which take place at Leeds’ John Charles Centre for Sport on March 18 and 19.

Anyone wishing to give the sport a go can contact the club on social media by searching for Pembroke Octopush Club on Facebook and Instagram and for the junior team, searching Pembroke Junior Octopush on Facebook.

