Residents in south west Wales have been warned to expect heavy rain which may lead to flooding or disruption.

A Met Office yellow warning, which covers areas of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, runs from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday until 03:00 on Wednesday.

Forecasters have warned some higher ground areas could see 40-50mm (1.5-2in) of rain overnight.

Pembrokeshire is not covered in the warning, but residents can expect strong wind and rain throughout the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy rain is expected to lead to some travel disruption and flooding tonight. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, and bus and train services will be probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"A spell of heavy rain is expected to develop through Tuesday evening and clear east during early Wednesday morning, following a day of fairly persistent rain across much of Wales."

🌧️ Heavy rain will give difficult travelling conditions across SW England & south Wales this afternoon



🚗 Spray will affect the main routes with localised flooding possible



This more persistent rain will move into parts of SE England by late afternoon pic.twitter.com/i7VeBaCyg3 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2023

A spokesperson for BBC Weather said: "This afternoon will continue overcast, with spells of rain moving in from the west throughout. The rain will be rather heavy and persistent at times. Turning breezier.

"This evening and the first part of tonight will continue cloudy, and further heavy and persistent spells of rain will move in. These will clear through the early hours, but it will stay cloudy.

"Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with just the odd brighter spell in places. A drier day than the previous, but a few blustery showers are expected to move in from the west. Staying rather breezy."

⚠️ Heavy rain falling on saturated ground may cause some flooding in places over the next 24 hours, with warnings for areas of Scotland and Wales



🌧️ Here's a look at how much rain may fall 👇 pic.twitter.com/EWrhW9xRSW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2023

The only areas in Wales unaffected by the warning are Denbighshire, Flintshire, Pembrokeshire and Wrexham.

The regions affected are: Blaenau Gwent; Bridgend; Caerphilly; Cardiff; Carmarthenshire; Ceredigion; Conwy; Gwynedd; Merthyr Tydfil; Monmouthshire; Neath Port Talbot; Newport; Powys; Rhondda Cynon Taf; Swansea; Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.