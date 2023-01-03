Singer Dafydd Iwan will speak at a Welsh language rally in Carmarthen later this month.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith will be holding the rally on Saturday, January 14 where they will be calling for urgent action from the government on the Welsh language and communities.

The rally comes following last month’s Census publication which showed that Carmarthenshire had the biggest fall in the number of Welsh speakers.

Speaking at the rally will be Brynamman-born Iwan, singer and Welsh language activist who’s ‘Yma o Hyd’ was the soundtrack to Wales’ recent World Cup campaign.

Ffred Ffransis, Cymdeithas communications officer in Carmarthenshire, said: “Whereas there is still a lot to be achieved here in Carmarthenshire, we recognise that the county council is now working through a strategy to promote Welsh as the main language of the county again.

“The revival of the language and Welsh-speaking communities is, however, nowhere near the top of the priorities of the Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay, and we shall be presenting a reasoned set of demands for urgent action.

“We are delighted that Dafydd Iwan has chosen to be with us and address the rally despite all the other calls on his time. Dafydd was born and spent his childhood here in Brynaman, Carmarthenshire, at a time when 78 per cent of the people of the county spoke Welsh.

"That proportion has now halved, and yet we are sure that Dafydd will remind us that the language belongs to all and inspire us to work for the revival of the language and our communities.

“A flag will be on display bearing his famous words ‘Yma o Hyd’ reminding all that we are still here, and intent on pressing the government into action.”

Cymdeithas expect hundreds of people to assemble outside County Hall in Carmarthen at 2pm for the rally, including Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, and Glynog Davies, cabinet member with responsibility for education and the Welsh language.

Attendees will march through Carmarthen to the Welsh Government offices in Picton Terrace where Cymdeithas will present their demands for a national framework to promote the Welsh language.