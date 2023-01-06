Two family-owned agricultural retailers have shared a top award as the most outstanding retailer in the UK-wide Downland group of independent agricultural retailers.

Peter Lewis Agri and Equi Supplies, Crymych, and Towns and Carnie who have three retail outlets across Aberdeenshire, were named joint winners of the award at the Downland annual conference held in Glasgow in December.

Sophie Smith, UK franchise director for Downland said: “The success of Downland relies on our franchisees providing farmers with the best advice, best products and the best value. This award recognises the work both teams at Peter Lewis and Towns and Carnie have contributed to working in partnership with their local farmers and Downland”.