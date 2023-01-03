Two hundred hardy souls braved the cold sea to see in 2023 with a dip in the waves of Whitesands.

The swim is organised by St Davids Penknife Club and this year all registration money went to Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club.

This year’s event was the 19th annual New Year’s Day swim, with two events being cancelled among Covid and Omicron restrictions.

Euphoric swimmers after taking the plunge at Whitesands New Year's Day Swim. (Image: St Davids Penknife Club)

Over the years the fundraising has expanded with more than £34,000 being raised over 19 years of swims and money going to several local causes including Shalom House and St Davids RNLI.

This year the swim’s fundraising returned to its original roots, raising just under £2,000 for the surf lifesaving club and other local causes.

In a collaborative approach, the lifesaving club also provided volunteers to man the event and provide safety cover.

The lifeboat was also out for its first training exercise of the year. (Image: St Davids Penknife Club)

“This couldn't have gone ahead without Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club who provided our safety cover, plus all the helpers from the Penknife Club who gave up their time once again to either man the registration or assist in car parking duties,” said a Penknife Club Spokesperson.

“A special thanks to the Mayor of St Davids, Richard Thornton, who donned on his robes and came down to start the event.

“It was also really pleasing for everyone to see St Davids Lifeboat in operation while they conducted their first training exercise of the year.

Two hundred swimmers braved the waves to welcome in 2023. (Image: St Davids Penknife Club)

READ MORE:

“I know the local community and general public have huge admiration for all the crew and volunteers who give up their time to keep our coastline safe.”

After the event swimmers and penknife club members warmed up with a bowl of cawl and live music at the Farmers Arms pub.

St Davids Penknife Club is a registered charity with the motto ‘Friendship, fun and fundraising’.

It holds events all year long and raises money for charities in the Solva and St Davids area.

If you have a cause you would like the penknife club to help raise funds for, you can contact them via the website or the club’s Facebook page.

The club usually meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7.30pm at various venues around St Davids.