Thousands of revellers flocked to Fishguard Square to see in 2023 with the town’s famous New Year’s Eve street party back in full swing after a three year break.

With partygoers from as far afield as Brazil and Australia as well as loads of locals, and other visitors from less far-afield, the party had kept its momentum throughout the Covid-enforced break to deliver a night that had something for everyone.

Thousands of party goers flocked to Fishguard Square for New Year's Eve. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The Winter Wonderland provided hours of family fun in the town hall with interactive games and bouncy castles for children of all ages.

Local band Honey Fungus delivered a belting set, impressing the audience with some marvellous mash ups, perfectly on point vocals and seemingly endless energy.

Family fun in the Winter Wonderland at Fishguard New Year's Eve street party. (Image: Western Telegraph)

They were followed by crowd pleaser This Is Queen who put on A Kind of Magic with a set full of all the classics as well as the Mercury moves.

Oddly the headline band left the stage 15 minutes before the New Year countdown, leaving MC Allan Cresswell to keep up the hwyl until 2023 was piped in with Auld Lang Syne on the bagpipes of a traditional Scottish piper.

Honeyfungus giving it their all at Fishguard New Year's Eve street party. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The fireworks didn’t disappoint with the Stena-sponsored display lighting up the skies and enjoyed by not only the thousands on the Square but by many more watching them from home.

This was followed by another short set from This Is Queen.

The party was laid out slightly differently this year, with the location of the stage changing to accommodate the new lay out of street furniture on the Square.

This Is Queen rocks Fishguard Square. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The new layout seemed to work well though, with the stage and the fireworks now all in the same direction.

“Since our last party in 2019 it has been a roller coaster ride, thanks to Covid , new changes to the square, new legislations and health and safety rules but we made it and we are so thankful,” said a spokesperson for the New Year’s Eve street party committee.

“New Year’s Eve Fishguard party on the Square, 2022 was a huge success.”

It's not New Year's Eve without a piper!! (Image: Western Telegraph)

The spokesperson thanked the small committee who made the party possible, by volunteering hours and hours of their time, meeting monthly and planning to ensure the party could go ahead as well as the volunteers who manned the Square on the night.

Special thanks were given to committee chair person Julie Mosdell. .

“We couldn't have done it without our Julie; dedicated , caring, resilient and very patient,” added the spokesperson.