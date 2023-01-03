TWO Pembrokeshire residents were recently in court for not providing police with information.

Karl Cookson, 48, of Woodfield Grove, Cosheston, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 22.

He committed the offence on July 11 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Kia Sportage which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Matthew Austin Lloyd, 47, of Sandyke Road, Broad Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 29.

He committed the offence on July 14 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi A4 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.