A Pembrokeshire motorist has been convicted of driving his blue pickup just five months after receiving a three-year disqualification.

Police received a call from a member of the public reporting that Kenneth Mathias, a banned motorist, had been observed getting into his Ford Ranger pickup and driving along the main road in Johnston, Haverfordwest.

A subsequent search by the officers discovered the pickup parked outside the local Nisa store. A passenger was sitting inside the vehicle and the keys had been left in the ignition.

Crown Prosecutor Nia James told Haverfordwest magistrates that a driving disqualification had been served on Mathias in June 2021, which prevented him from driving for 36 months.

“As a result, this offence occurred within five months of that disqualification,” she said.

Kenneth Mathias, 39, of Vine Lodge, Vine Road, Johnston, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving whilst disqualified and of driving without third party insurance.

He was represented in court by Mr David Wheel.

“He’d lost his job that day, which compounded matters, he’d split up from his wife of 13 years and had lost his home, and he was awaiting a medical prognosis which was causing him considerable concern," he said.

"That day, he foolishly chose to drive because it was raining and he is aware that as a result he could be facing custody. He’s extremely remorseful.”

For the offence Kenneth Mathias was ordered to serve a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours of unpaid work and a 12 month driving disqualification, which will be added to his existing ban.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.