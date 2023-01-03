Passengers across Wales have been advised not to travel as train strikes mean no services will be running today.

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators stage two 48-hour walkouts starting on Tuesday and Friday.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action, however the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means they are unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network are suspended today, January 3 and tomorrow January 4 as well as Friday 6 and Saturday 7.

Although there is no strike action on Thursday, January 5, lines are expected to be extremely busy.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said there was an “unprecedented level of ministerial interference” preventing a settlement.

The Government has denied claims by unions that it is now the main stumbling block to ending the bitter dispute.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) should get “off the picket line and round the negotiating table” as passengers face fresh disruption from strikes, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.

Mr Harper told Times Radio this morning: “There is a very fair pay offer on the table which has been accepted by two of the trade unions on Network Rail.

“The RMT recommended that their members didn’t accept it, but actually a third of their members still voted in favour of it.

“I think it is time that the RMT got off the picket line and round the negotiating table to try and hammer out a deal with the train operating companies and Network Rail.”