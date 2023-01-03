Pembrokeshire people have come to the aid of a local lad, badly injured after a motorbike collision in Thailand.

Adam Davies, 28, from Dinas Cross, was injured on Boxing Day and is currently in a Thai government hospital on the island of Koh Samui.

He has sustained three fractures to his skull, a bleed on the brain, a punctured lung, five broken ribs, a fractured clavicle, broken scapula, a fractured ankle and other minor injuries.

Adam was travelling and had come to Thailand from Nepal, he had hoped to see in the new year there.

Adam’s sister, Jess, has set up a GoFundMe to cover his medical care as his insurance has failed to pay out.

At the moment there is no discharge date set for him and Jess says that Adam’s hospital bill is mounting.

His parents are currently en-route to his bedside and are hoping to get him moved to another hospital as they are concerned about the level of care he is receiving.

So far the fund has raised more than £17,000 for Adam’s medical care. Jess says that any money left over will be donated to charity.

She is also keen to point out that the money will only be used on medical expenses and that his family members going out to look after him are doing so at their own expense.

“Any donation will be highly appreciated no matter the size,” said Jess.

“We're just grateful that he has his life, but his circumstances of being alone and hospitalised in a foreign country continue to have a lasting impact on his wellbeing and we're keen to minimize his distress.”

Jess thanked all those who had so far donated to the fund.

"We're truly overwhelmed by all of the kind donations," she said. "We are so blessed to have such a great community behind us."