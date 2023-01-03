A Kilgetty veterinary nurse has been ordered off the roads after driving her Vauxhall Astra the wrong way down a one-way street whilst over twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Just before 11pm on November 24, police officers on patrol in Pembroke Dock town centre saw a car travelling in the wrong direction down a one-way street. They began following it and eventually pulled it over at the Co-Op Lane.

The Vauxhall Astra was being driven by 32-year-old Hannah Walter, of Hill Rise, Kilgetty.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Walter was taken to the police station where she gave further samples of breath. The lowest reading showed she had 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Walter was represented in court by solicitor Michael Kelleher who described her offence as ‘a tragic decision’.

“She has been employed as a veterinary nurse for the past eight years but sadly, when she told her employers what had happened, they unfortunately let her go,” he said.

After listening to the mitigation, Walter was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

She was fined £150 and ordered to pay a£60 surcharge and £85 costs.