THREE drivers have been in court for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Morgan Edward Chell, 20, of Trevaughan Lodge Road, Trevaughan, Whitland, admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 20.

He committed the offence when he was caught driving a Ford Fiesta on June 5 on Narberth Bridge, Narberth after his licence had been revoked.

He was fined £116, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Gareth Birch, 37, of High Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 29.

He was caught on September 25 driving a Vauxhall Combo on Pembroke Road, Haverfordwest. His licence had previously been revoked until he passed his test.

He was fined £220, given four points on his driving record and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alan Da Silva, 27, of Eastville Road, Spilsby, Lincolnshire, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 22.

He was caught driving a Ford Transit on June 11 on the A40 in Haverfordwest. Licence checks found that Da Silva has been residing in the UK for more than three years and has not applied for a British drivers licence.

He was fined £220, given six points and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.