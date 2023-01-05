TWO Pembrokeshire drivers have been fined for using their mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Bailey Ward Duffy, 21, of Park Avenue, Kilgetty, was found guilty of using a mobile phone while driving by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 20.

He was caught on June 2 driving a Great Wall Steed on the A479 Narberth Road, Tenby, while using a mobile phone.

He was fined £220, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jack Chasiah Price, 43, of Waterston Road, Milford Haven, admitted using a mobile phone whilst driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 21.

He was caught using his phone while driving a Ford Transit on Vine Road in Johnston on May 10.

He was fined £100, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.