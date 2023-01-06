A PEMBROKESHIRE Audi driver has been fined after being caught speeding and driving without insurance.

Haydn Hicks, 33, of Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 22.

He was caught driving an Audi A3 Sport on the A40 Narberth Road on June 9 when there wasn’t an insurance policy in place to cover his use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty for speeding along the same road after being caught doing 56mph on the 40mph road.