A PEMBROKESHIRE woman was fined after her vehicle had no valid test certificate.

Deborah Davis, 49, of Mayfield Acres, Kilgetty, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 20.

She was caught on June 5 driving a Ford Fiesta on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock. The vehicle was first registered in September 2003 but there was no valid test certificate in force at the time.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.