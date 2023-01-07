A DRIVER has been in trouble with the law for driving offences.

Zak Smyth, 20, of High Street, Narberth, admitted three driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 21.

The three offences took place on September 21 when he was driving a Vauxhall Astra on Llanboidy to Henllan Amgoed road in Whitland.

The first offence was being in charge of the vehicle and allowing it to rest in a position as to involve danger of injury to other persons using the road.

The second offence was driving the vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class.

The third offence was driving the vehicle while there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He admitted the three offences and was fined £40 for the first offence and £120 for the third offence. He was given six points on his licence for the third offence and ordered to pay a £64 surcharge and £110 costs.

He received no separate penalty for the second offence.