NINE drivers have been in court recently for speeding offences committed in or by people from Pembrokeshire.

Christopher Martin Gouldsmith, 35, of Hayscastle, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 20.

He was caught on July 3 doing 40mph in a Ford Transit on the A4161 Newport Road junction with Rover Way where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £146, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £58 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rebecca Jane Evans, 43, of Ridgeway Close, Saundersfoot, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 20.

She was caught on June 5 doing 38mph on the A478 Begelly where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £169, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alex James Hughes, 19, of Dreenhill, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 20.

He was caught on June 6 doing 36mph in a Renault Clio Iconic Blue on the B4327 Dale Road where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £51, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Luke Matthew Owen, 30, of Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 21.

He was caught on May 15 doing 41mph in a Renault Clio on Colby Road in Burry Port where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £184, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

Matthew David Hughes, 37, of Yerbeston admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 21.

He was caught on May 14 doing 50mph in a BMW 520 on the A483 Dolfor where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £800, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £80 surcharge and £110 costs. He avoided a ban due to mitigating circumstances.

Sarah Jane Field, 38, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 23.

She was caught on June 5 doing 42mph in a VW Golf on the A478 Begelly where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £80, given four points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Richard Lee Mathias, 45, of Park View, Begelly, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 23.

He was caught on June 7 doing 37mph in an Audi TT on the A478 Crymych where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £66, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Karl Watson, 51, of Parc Wenallt, Treharris, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 23.

He was caught on June 8 doing 35mph in a Ford Ranger on the A487 Simpson Cross, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £146, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Tempany-Louise Mock, 22, of Freemans View, Merlin’s Bridge, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 30.

She was caught on June 4 doing 38mph in a Ford Fiesta on the A476 Felinfoel Road where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £26 costs.