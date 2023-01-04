Standing out from the crowd was the aim of many of the 2,000-plus people who took to the waves of Saundersfoot for the village's New Year's Day Swim.

So the finest fancy dress was the order of the day for a lot of the brave bathers, and with an 'anything goes' dress code, they let their imaginations run riot.

New Year's Day Swim bobble hats were the rewards for the members of the three best groups.

The winner of the best individual costume won the super prize of a Finla paddleboard.

Take a look at some of the fancy dress winners below.

These Bo Peeps and their sheep came along courtesy of farming friends from Carmarthen and won the group prize. They were raising money for RABI (Royal Agricultural Benefit Institution). (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Taking second place were this Toy Story group. The Powell/Williams/Phillips/Vaux/Dallys families from Caldicot raised money for SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association). (Image: Gareth Davies Photgraphy)

Fundraising for Dementia UK were Simon and Jane from Saundersfoot, whose Vivienne Westwood tribute won them third place. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Calling the tune for first place in the individual fancy dress was Carys Wood from Saundersfoot as a trumpet-playing Blues Brother. Carys, who won the prize of a Finla paddleboard, fundraised for The Brain Tumour Charity. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Taking second place with her Cleopatra costume was Lucy Brazier from Pembroke, who made a donation to the swim's charity collection.

And third place went to our cover star, Phil Baker, with his entertaining portrayal of Working From Home.

He's worth another look...

Phil was raising money for the Wales Air Amvulance. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

